HK man arrested in record MOP35m cannabis bust at Macau airport

A 25-year-old Hong Kong man was arrested on Monday at Macau International Airport for allegedly trafficking cannabis worth an estimated MOP 35 million, marking the largest cannabis smuggling seizure in Macau’s history.

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The suspect, surnamed Chow, was intercepted at Macau International Airport yesterday during a joint enforcement operation by Macau’s Judiciary Police, Customs, and Public Security Police Force.

Chow, who arrived on a flight from Southeast Asia and claimed to be a stage technician, was found carrying 60 bags of cannabis weighing a total of 35 kilograms across two suitcases.

Initial investigations suggest that drug traffickers lured Chow with a promised payout of no less than MOP 60,000 to transport the narcotics, which police believe were intended to be trafficked through Macau to neighboring regions.

The case is currently being treated as "illegal trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances" and is being transferred to the Public Prosecutions Office for further investigation.

Macau authorities are still tracking down other suspects involved in the smuggling ring.