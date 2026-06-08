East Dam to trial real-name booking system for holiday crowds

A trial real-name reservation system will be introduced at Sai Kung's East Dam to manage overcrowding and protect natural resources, according to the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD).

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The move came after visitor capacity was exceeded at the site during the previous Labour Golden Week holidays despite the temporary crowd control measures.

Speaking at a Legislative Council subcommittee meeting regarding "Ecology + Tourism" this morning, the AFCD said a pilot reservation system will be applied to the Po Pin Chau section of East Dam.

The system will divert visitors across different time slots to enhance the visiting experience, as well as allowing authorities to analyze the initiative's effectiveness with the collected data.

The department also proposed designating coral areas around Sharp Island, including the tombolo, as a marine park.

Addressing lawmaker concerns about scalping activities, the Under Secretary for Environment and Ecology

Diane Wong Shuk-han explained that the reservation system is experimental in nature, noting visitors will be required to complete a real-name registration.

No-shows will be recorded for follow-up action, Wong added.

To ease the department's crowd management burden, lawmaker Vivian Kong Man-wai suggested collaborating with the tourism sector to launch official eco-tours.

In response, Assistant Commissioner for Tourism Ruby Luk Yuk-shan said the Travel Industry Authority is studying a dedicated licensing scheme for eco-tourism operators and recognized itineraries.

Luk stressed that the government will continue supporting eco-tourism development and develop more local tourism products with the industry.