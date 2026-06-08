logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

East Dam to trial real-name booking system for holiday crowds

NEWS
40 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
(File photo)
(File photo)

A trial real-name reservation system will be introduced at Sai Kung's East Dam to manage overcrowding and protect natural resources, according to the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD). 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The move came after visitor capacity was exceeded at the site during the previous Labour Golden Week holidays despite the temporary crowd control measures.  

Speaking at a Legislative Council subcommittee meeting regarding "Ecology + Tourism" this morning, the AFCD said a pilot reservation system will be applied to the Po Pin Chau section of East Dam. 

The system will divert visitors across different time slots to enhance the visiting experience, as well as allowing authorities to analyze the initiative's effectiveness with the collected data. 

The department also proposed designating coral areas around Sharp Island, including the tombolo, as a marine park.

Addressing lawmaker concerns about scalping activities, the Under Secretary for Environment and Ecology    

Diane Wong Shuk-han explained that the reservation system is experimental in nature, noting visitors will be required to complete a real-name registration. 

No-shows will be recorded for follow-up action, Wong added. 

To ease the department's crowd management burden, lawmaker Vivian Kong Man-wai suggested collaborating with the tourism sector to launch official eco-tours. 

In response, Assistant Commissioner for Tourism Ruby Luk Yuk-shan said the Travel Industry Authority is studying a dedicated licensing scheme for eco-tourism operators and recognized itineraries. 

Luk stressed that the government will continue supporting eco-tourism development and develop more local tourism products with the industry.

East DamGolden Weekbooking system

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Midnight quest for lost cardholder turns tourist’s goosebumps to gratitude for city’s kind hearts
SOCIAL BUZZ
05-05-2026 13:49 HKT
Golden Week day 3 hits 190,000 crossings with inbound peak ahead
NEWS
03-05-2026 16:02 HKT
Travel Industry Council calls for regulated hiking and camping tours to ease countryside overcrowding
NEWS
03-05-2026 15:30 HKT
Golden Week tourism surge set to put HK's GDP growth at five-year high: Paul Chan
NEWS
03-05-2026 13:09 HKT
Police sting operations catch Sai Kung taxi drivers charging double fares ahead of Golden Week
NEWS
01-05-2026 01:31 HKT
Golden Week visitors look beyond shopping to Hong Kong’s historic districts
NEWS
30-04-2026 13:58 HKT
(File photo)
East Dam draws holiday crowds to start new year with scenic hikes
NEWS
19-02-2026 15:42 HKT
Local spending fuels Golden Week retail rebound in Hong Kong
NEWS
09-10-2025 16:30 HKT
China railway prepares for 19m trips as Golden Week concludes
CHINA
07-10-2025 19:40 HKT
Over 62,000 arrivals have been recorded at various border control points on Tuesday.
Golden week mainland visitor surge boosts local retail growth to double-digits
NEWS
07-10-2025 14:45 HKT
(File photo)
Observatory warns of squally thunderstorms and heavy rain through Tue
NEWS
07-06-2026 14:48 HKT
Amber rainstorm upgraded to red as heavy thundershowers hit HK
NEWS
14 hours ago
Earthquake of magnitude 7.8 strikes off southern Philippines, tsunami warnings issued
WORLD
8 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.