Travel Industry Council calls for regulated hiking and camping tours to ease countryside overcrowding

The Travel Industry Council of Hong Kong executive director Fanny Yeung Shuk-fan admitted that self-organized hiking and camping tours fall into a regulatory grey area, calling for a structured group-tour model to alleviate overcrowding.

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Her remarks follow an influx of mainland tourists to Sai Kung Country Park—a destination popularized by the social media platform Xiaohongshu—during the Labor Day Golden Week.

Ham Tin Wan and Sai Wan have been swamped with campers, and the High Island Reservoir East Dam has faced severe congestion, sparking concerns over litter and public disorder.

Speaking on a TV program on Sunday, Yeung noted that the Council advocates for a regulated “group-in, group-out” arrangement for outdoor itineraries. She said that would enhance the visitor experience, improve crowd control, and streamline management.

However, she emphasized that such a model requires cross-sector collaboration and careful consultation regarding visitor quotas.

Yeung noted the crux of the regulatory grey zone lies in unlicensed individuals acting as tour guides for private hiking and camping groups.

She added that the council is currently working with the Travel Industry Authority and the Immigration Department to crack down on these unauthorized activities, noting that joint enforcement efforts are already yielding results.