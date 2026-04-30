Golden Week visitors look beyond shopping to Hong Kong’s historic districts

As the Labour Day Golden Week approaches, the city's century-old stories are starting to outshine its designer malls, with visitors shifting toward in-depth tourism.

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In an interview with Sing Tao Daily, sister publication of The Standard, Andy Lam Ping-sing, director of Prince Traveller, said mainland tourists are moving beyond traditional shopping trips to explore heritage areas such as Central, Sheung Wan, Wan Chai, and Sham Shui Po.

Despite the changing travel patterns, Lam said he remains optimistic about business, forecasting a 10 to 15 percent increase in bookings during the holiday period. He said 30 to 40 tour groups have already been confirmed, with more signing up daily, most of them focused on cultural experiences.

He said the tours typically include itineraries covering key heritage landmarks, with three- to four-day packages priced between HK$2,000 and HK$4,000, while premium offerings with additional activities can exceed HK$10,000.

Lam added that with no fireworks displays planned for Labour Day, hotel prices have remained stable. He said there would be no price increases for the tours during the holiday, noting that the target market is mainly mainland visitors.

Highlighting Hong Kong’s blend of Chinese and Western architectural styles, Lam said younger tourists are increasingly interested not only in taking photos but also in understanding the history and transformation behind the buildings.

He added that more educational tour groups, including students, are expected during Golden Week.

To meet evolving demand, Lam said his agency has introduced a range of in-depth tour options. One of the most popular routes takes visitors through Central’s financial district and historic core, with stops including St. John’s Cathedral, the Former French Mission Building, Hollywood Road, and Man Mo Temple.

"Many young mainland tourists are interested in fortune sticks and local folk beliefs," he said. "They see it as a unique part of Hong Kong's culture."

Rustic yet bustling charm: tourists

On the streets of Central and Sheung Wan, tourists echoed this growing interest in heritage exploration.

Geng, a first-time visitor from Gansu, described the area as having a "rustic yet bustling" charm, evoking memories of the 1980s while remaining vibrant today. She pointed to the city’s dense urban landscape, calling it a "land-is-gold" phenomenon worth exploring at a slower pace.

Meanwhile, Luo, a visitor from Shanghai, said she made a special trip to Man Mo Temple during her week-long stay, praising the well-preserved character of Hong Kong’s historic buildings. Having focused on the city’s modern side in previous visits, she said she now hopes to learn more about its history through deeper travel experiences.

Two visitors from Zhejiang, Huang and Wang, said they planned their trip through social media and were drawn to the unique character of Hong Kong’s historic districts. Navigating the hilly streets of Central, they said the complexity of the area was "part of the fun," and expressed interest in returning for further cultural exploration.