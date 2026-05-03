Golden Week day 3 hits 190,000 crossings with inbound peak ahead

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Golden Week visitors look beyond shopping to Hong Kong’s historic districts
30-04-2026 13:58 HKT
Nearly 190,000 travellers pass through HK borders as LNY holiday ends
22-02-2026 18:47 HKT
Local spending fuels Golden Week retail rebound in Hong Kong
09-10-2025 16:30 HKT
China railway prepares for 19m trips as Golden Week concludes
07-10-2025 19:40 HKT
HK malls report robust 10-20pc sales growth during Golden Week holiday
06-10-2025 14:26 HKT
HK expects 1.5m mainland tourists during National Day Golden Week
16-09-2025 20:54 HKT