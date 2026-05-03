Golden Week day 3 hits 190,000 crossings with inbound peak ahead

Nearly 190,000 travelers have passed through Hong Kong's border checkpoints by 10am on Sunday, as the city enters the third day of the Labour Day Golden Week.

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The Immigration Department previously forecast that total passenger traffic during the five-day Golden Week holiday would reach 6 million, with approximately 5 million passing through land boundary control points.

While Saturday was the outbound peak, seeing approximately 636,000 departures, the peak day for inbound travel is expected to be on Sunday, which is projected to receive 688,000 arrivals.

According to the department, total passenger traffic reached around 189,000 as of 10am, with around 60,000 mainland visitor arrivals and 42,000 Hongkongers' departures recorded.

West Kowloon Station emerged as the most popular entry point for mainland tourists, whereas Lo Wu checkpoints saw the most Hong Kong residents departing.