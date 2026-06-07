Night Recap - June 7, 2026

Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

Smile amid zero gravity: HK’s first astronaut adapts to space life with high spirits

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Two weeks after the Shenzhou-23 spacecraft lifted off, Hong Kong's first astronaut Lai Ka-ying has fully adapted to life in microgravity, according to the latest footage from the Tiangong space station.

Dismissed Tuen Mun school principal to pursue contract rights after Singapore clash

A secondary school principal who allegedly swore at a security guard in Singapore said he has instructed legal counsel to pursue his employment contract rights after the school’s sponsoring body rejected his voluntary resignation and eventually dismissed him.

Over 6,000 enterprises register for cargo-tracking digital platform

More than 6,000 enterprises spanning the shipping, trading, freight forwarding, and warehousing sectors have registered to use the newly launched Port Community System, according to the Transport and Logistics Bureau.

HK travel agencies target ‘silver-hair’ travelers with premium Central Asia tours

Hong Kong's travel industry is highly optimistic about Central Asia tourism prospects, aiming to attract “silver hair" tourists and high-spending travelers following the city leader’s recent visit to enhance bilateral ties.

Medical Council hears closing arguments in 16-year-old infant cerebral palsy case

Any degree of medical negligence constitutes professional misconduct, an attorney for the Medical Council argued on Sunday during closing statements in a negligence case dating back 16 years involving an infant left with cerebral palsy.

Business Today

Nvidia, SK to detail cooperation plan as Huang flags prolonged chip shortage

Nvidia and South Korea's SK are expected to announce a plan for cooperation between the two companies on Monday, with the boss of the U.S. chipmaker saying that the ongoing memory shortage would persist for "quite a few years".

Swire Properties receives over 1,000 inquiries for Headland Residences ahead of Tuesday sales

Swire Properties (1972) said it has received over 1,000 inquiries for The Headland Residences in Chai Wan since announcing the sales of 120 flats on Tuesday.

China's forex reserves rise more than expected in May

China's foreign exchange reserves rose more than expected in May, central bank data showed on Sunday, as the greenback regained broader momentum.

Henderson Land unveils first batch for phase 4 of One Victoria Cove

Henderson Land Development (0012) has unveiled the first price list for phase 4 of One Victoria Cove in Hung Hom, offering 60 flats at an average discounted price of around HK$21,300 per square foot.

World/China

Etihad Airways orders widebody planes, sees return to pre-war capacity in June

Etihad Airways is ordering more widebody planes as the Middle East carrier expects to be flying about 8% more than a year ago by June 15, CEO Antonoaldo Neves said in an interview.

Millions of Chinese students sit for gruelling 'gaokao'

Hundreds of young Chinese students clutching pens and their IDs shuffled into a testing centre in blue-skied Beijing on Sunday, swarmed by parents, joining millions sitting for the national high-stakes university entrance exam.

With China's Xi in North Korea, Kim to project confidence, defiance

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping to Pyongyang on Monday, feeling in a position of strength with a firm ally in Russia, a nuclear arsenal and little apparent appetite to engage with Washington.

World Cup fever muted in Iran under shadow of war, hardship

In a Tehran neighbourhood dotted with shops selling football jerseys and sporting goods, 10-year-old Helma was already feeling World Cup fever.