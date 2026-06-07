Construction site cleaner alleges assault after fall in Tuen Mun

A non-Chinese construction site cleaner in Tuen Mun was injured after falling about two meters on Sunday afternoon (Jun 7), in an incident he later alleged involved an assault.

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The incident happened at Tuen Tsing Lane at around 4pm, according to police.

The worker was working at height when he fell and sustained injuries. He was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.

He later claimed he was pushed, prompting police to reclassify the case as an assault.