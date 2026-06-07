Yuen Long bag snatcher held by passerby, kneels and begs for forgiveness

A man was arrested after allegedly snatching an elderly woman's bag in Yuen Long and being stopped by a passerby who heard cries of "robbery."

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The incident happened near Long Ping Estate at around 6pm on Friday (Jun 5).

Police said a 71-year-old woman had been chatting with a friend outside Ho Ping House in Long Ping Estate when she placed a white bag containing a mobile phone, keys and HK$10 in cash on a flower bed.

A man allegedly grabbed the bag and fled before being intercepted by a passerby, who alerted police. Officers arrived at the scene and arrested a 65-year-old man on suspicion of robbery.

A video circulating on social media shows the suspect, dressed in a vest, being restrained by a passerby while searching through the stolen items. He was also seen throwing a mobile phone and other belongings into nearby bushes.

The elderly woman later approached the flower bed to retrieve her belongings, while the passerby asked whether the phone belonged to her.

The suspect was then seen kneeling with his hands clasped together, pleading: "Please forgive me just this once."