logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Benson Kwok urges HK scouts to become pillars of society

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Director of Immigration Benson Kwok Joon-fung urged local scouts to become vital pillars of Hong Kong and active contributors to the nation during a youth award ceremony on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Speaking at the event, Kwok praised the Scout Association of Hong Kong for aligning its recent initiatives with the community's needs, specifically by cultivating young people into responsible, law-abiding, and active citizens.

Addressing the award-winning scouts directly, Kwok stressed that their honors come with the responsibility of serving as role models for their peers.

He encouraged them to actively promote Chinese traditions and unique Hong Kong culture to the global community during upcoming opportunities to represent the city at local and overseas exchange programs.

Kwok also called on the scouts to firmly uphold their core motto and continue giving back to society through dedicated public service.

scouts

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Construction site cleaner alleges assault after fall in Tuen Mun
NEWS
26 mins ago
source: online
Yuen Long bag snatcher held by passerby, kneels and begs for forgiveness
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
HK travel agencies target ‘silver-hair’ travelers with premium Central Asia tours
NEWS
2 hours ago
Smile amid zero gravity: HK’s first astronaut adapts to space life with high spirits
NEWS
2 hours ago
Dismissed Tuen Mun school principal to pursue contract rights after Singapore clash
NEWS
2 hours ago
Govt-led delegation secures opportunities across Central Asia
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File photo)
HKTDC weighs Almaty office upgrade to boost Central Asia ties
NEWS
5 hours ago
(File photo)
Observatory warns of squally thunderstorms and heavy rain through Tue
NEWS
5 hours ago
Medical Council hears closing arguments in 16-year-old infant cerebral palsy case
NEWS
5 hours ago
Over 6,000 enterprises register for cargo-tracking digital platform
NEWS
6 hours ago
Legal concerns rise as mainland mothers promote 'Master's Degree loophole' for cheap Hong Kong births
NEWS
06-06-2026 19:13 HKT
Viral online discussion reveals extraordinary perks for some Hong Kong domestic helpers
NEWS
22 hours ago
logo
Waterspout captivates border residents amid thunderstorms and heavy rain
NEWS
06-06-2026 17:03 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.