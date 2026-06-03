HK-Almaty flights to boost tourism and business, HKTDC chairman says

Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) chairman Frederick Ma Si-hang believes direct flights to Almaty, Kazakhstan, will attract more Hong Kong travelers and bring business opportunities to the country.

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The new route will be operated by Cathay Pacific with three flights a week, starting in the first quarter of next year.

Ma described the initial flight schedule as "testing the waters," adding that the airline will decide whether to gradually increase the frequency based on passenger demand for the popular tourist destination.

Speaking at a media tea gathering during the Kazakhstan visit led by Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu, Ma said the trip has yielded excellent results.

Many participating business figures reported that the itinerary helped them recognize the vast opportunities in Kazakhstan, while the Kazakh business community has also gained a deeper understanding of the advantages of Hong Kong's capital markets.

He further noted that Kazakhstan is rich in natural resources and holds tremendous development potential, while maintaining a strong relationship with China.

Ma believes that Hong Kong and mainland enterprises will receive national support when doing business in Kazakhstan. Currently, there are around 3,000 mainland companies operating in the country.