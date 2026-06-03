Lawmaker rejects ‘tough love’ justification for corporal punishment

Education sector lawmaker Lawrence Tang Fei has rejected the notion that strict discipline justifies corporal punishment, emphasizing that the Mandatory Reporting of Child Abuse Ordinance legally encompasses all forms of harm against children.

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His remarks followed a viral video showing prominent Hong Kong basketball coach Yung Kam-wah forcing a student to slap himself in front of others in a school playground.

Speaking on a radio program on Wednesday, Tang noted that forcing a student into “voluntary” self-harm constitutes abuse.

While noting that the coach’s intent likely stemmed from “tough love” rather than malice, he stressed that society must actively address the phenomenon of “well-intentioned harm.”

He pointed out that although the law mandating the reporting of suspected child abuse cases was not yet in effect when the incident occurred during the 2023/24 academic year, public intolerance toward corporal punishment remains absolute.

Tang suggested that when schools hire external coaches, they must not only require proof of a clean criminal record but also establish clear guidelines to ensure coaches respect students and strictly prohibit corporal punishment.