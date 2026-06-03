Morning Recap - June 3, 2026

Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

(Video) Concrete slab falls from lorry on Tolo Highway, female driver narrowly avoids disaster

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A concrete slab fell from an open-top lorry on the Tolo Highway on Tuesday afternoon, narrowly missing a following private car whose female driver said she would have been "gone in two seconds," online footage shows.

Typhoon Jangmi disrupts HK -Japan flights, multiple cancellations on June 3

Typhoon Jangmi, which has already hit Okinawa, is expected to sweep through Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya on Wednesday, affecting air and ground transportation. Multiple airlines have cancelled or delayed flights between Hong Kong and Japan.

Police raid 2 illegal gambling dens on Shanghai Street, 9 arrested

Police arrested nine people during raids on two illegal gambling dens on Shanghai Street in Mong Kok on Tuesday, authorities said.

2 teenage triad members arrested after weapons and drugs found in Lok Wah South Estate flat

Police arrested two teenage boys, aged 13 and 14, after discovering a cache of weapons and drugs at a flat in Lok Wah South Estate on Tuesday evening, authorities said.

World/China News

Iran plans three-day funeral for late supreme leader

Iran said on Tuesday it will hold a three-day state funeral for late supreme leader Ali Khamenei, killed by US-Israeli strikes on the first day of the Middle East war, at a date to be announced.

White House app auto-fills 'Greatest President Ever' in messages to Trump, sparking backlash

A feature in the official White House mobile app automatically populates the phrase "Greatest President Ever" when users open the messaging function to send texts to President Donald Trump, according to screenshots shared by independent journalist Aaron Parnas.

At least 22 killed in heavy Russian attack on Ukrainian cities

Russia pounded Ukraine with hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles early on Tuesday in a heavy attack that authorities said killed 22 people and wounded more than 100.

Photo: Reuters

Market

Wall St ends modestly higher as AI zeal overcomes Middle East jitters

The S&P 500 and the Dow closed modestly higher on Tuesday as risk appetite driven by AI fervor was counterbalanced by tensions arising from U.S.-Iran talks to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the months-long war.

Editorial

Hong Kong's expanded Terminal 2 is only one of many efforts needed to win the airport wars

Hong Kong International Airport's newly expanded Terminal 2 has opened at a perfect time, just as the city seeks to pull ahead in the fierce regional airport wars and consolidate its status as a global aviation hub.

Opinion

An over-century-old HK tradition that endures in Cheung Chau | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan

The Cheung Chau Bun Festival, as the story goes, began after a plague swept the island in the late 19th century. Villagers built towers of buns as offerings to the spirits, paraded their children dressed as deities, and ate no meat for three days. More than a hundred years later, they are still doing all three.