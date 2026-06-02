Lost cabby drives onto hiking trail, bursts tire and nearly falls off cliff

A taxi driver was left stranded for hours after he allegedly got lost in Tseung Kwan O and drove onto a section of the Wilson Trail, where his cab hit a kerb, burst a tire and nearly plunged down a slope.

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The incident happened at around 1am on Tuesday after the driver, surnamed Lam, dropped off a passenger in Ma Yau Tong and was leaving the area.

He was suspected to have lost his way and mistakenly driven into Section 3 of the Wilson Trail, a mountain path in Tseung Kwan O.

The taxi continued deeper along the trail until it almost reached a dead end. Realizing something was wrong, Lam tried to reverse the vehicle.

However, the left rear of the taxi struck a kerb and was damaged. The driver then attempted to move the cab back and forth several times, but the vehicle remained trapped. Its right rear tire also burst during the process.

Lam eventually got out and tried to replace the tire with a jack, but was unable to complete the repair. The taxi remained stuck near the edge of the mountain path, close to a slope.

At around 6.30am, after daybreak, Lam called police for help, saying he was trapped on a hillside and that his taxi had nearly fallen off a cliff.

Rescue personnel arrived at the scene and found both Lam and the taxi safe. Lam later arranged for a tow truck to remove the taxi.

