Taxi driver tests positive for drugs after swerving in Wong Tai Sin

A taxi driver in his 70s was arrested for suspected drug-impaired driving after his vehicle was seen swerving in Wong Tai Sin on Tuesday morning (Jun 2).

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Police said officers on patrol spotted the taxi driving erratically near Mei Tung Estate along Tung Tau Tsuen Road at about 9am and stopped it for checks.

The driver was found to be disoriented and gave unclear responses when questioned.

A quick oral fluid test returned positive for heroin and cocaine, and the driver was arrested for suspected drug-impaired driving.

No drugs were found inside the vehicle. A police search dog unit was later deployed to assist in a further search of the taxi.

Investigations are ongoing.