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NEWS

Education Bureau apologizes after technical glitch in releasing incorrect primary one allocation results

NEWS
36 mins ago
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A technical glitch caused confusion among parents on Tuesday when some received incorrect Primary One Central Allocation results a day ahead of the official announcement. The Education Bureau urged recipients to disregard the messages and apologized for the inconvenience caused.

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According to reports, a parent in the North District received a message listing the application number and purported allocation results. However, the notification included the wrong academic year and erroneous registration dates.

The message said the child had been allocated to the HHCKLA Buddhist Ching Kok Lin Association School in Fanling, and instructed parents to register on “June 10 to 11, 2025.”

The correct information should indicate allocation for 2026, with registration scheduled for June 9 to 10, 2026.

Despite the glitch, some parents noted that the school listed in the erroneous messages matched their top school choices. One parent remarked that the allocation results seemed authentic.

The Education Bureau emphasized that the system was promptly fixed and apologized for any confusion caused. Officials reiterated their request for parents to await the official release of results.

Education BureauPOA

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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