Night Recap - June 1, 2026

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John Lee kicks off Kazakhstan visit with tours of tech and finance hubs

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Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu has officially launched his Central Asian itinerary in Kazakhstan, leading a high-profile delegation on visits to prominent technology and finance hubs in the capital city of Astana.

Lands Tribunal to rule Tue on Hop On’s application to postpone Wang Fuk Court owners’ meeting

The Lands Tribunal is set to rule on Tuesday afternoon regarding an application by Hop On Management Company Limited—the administrator of the Incorporated Owners of Wang Fuk Court—to postpone a special owners’ general meeting requested by residents in late April.

Man loses $47,000 on Carousell as ticket scams near 70 in a week

A man has lost more than HK$47,000 after purchasing tickets for a sold-out concert by Hong Kong singer MC Cheung Tin-fu on the online marketplace Carousell, police said, as they reported nearly 70 related scam cases in a single week.

Born but unrecorded: Two-month-old baby left unregistered as parents reject DNA test

A two-month-old Hong Kong baby remains without a birth certificate, medical records, or legal identity after his parents—whose two-year-old daughter is currently under Swedish care—refused mandatory DNA testing on religious grounds.

HK to bake in 36-degree heat on Friday before five-day rain spell

Hong Kong is bracing for scorching weather again on Friday, with the highest temperature reaching 36 degrees Celsius under the influence of subsiding air, according to the Hong Kong Observatory.

Business Today

Towngas raises fuel prices by 10 pc this year, currently in negotiation with the government

Hong Kong and China Gas Company (0003), or Towngas, is facing pressure to increase fuel prices by 10 percent this year and has already begun negotiations with the government regarding a price hike, said Peter Wong Wai-yee, executive director and managing director at Towngas.

Pavilia Rosa to launch tender on Thursday; bulk buyer picks up 2 units

New World Development’s (0017) Pavilia Rosa in Kowloon Tong will be put up for tender on Thursday, with a bulk buyer already booking two units.

Nvidia launches PC chip to bring AI directly to personal computers

Nvidia on Monday unveiled a new chip that puts AI capabilities directly into laptops and desktop computers, to be delivered this fall, which experts said would overhaul how users engage with AI.

HSBC CEO courts clients to revive Hong Kong investment banking, Bloomberg reports

HSBC (0005)'s management heads are personally courting clients to revive its underperforming investment banking business in Hong Kong, including acquirers and hedge funds, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

More capital has flowed into HK following Middle East conflicts: Paul Chan

More capital has flowed into Hong Kong following the conflicts in the Middle East, said Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po.

World/China

US, Iran exchange fire as negotiations stall

The United States and Iran said Monday they had again traded strikes, straining an already fragile ceasefire as negotiations between the two sides have stalled.

Israel defence minister says 'no calm in Beirut' unless Hezbollah stops attacks

Israel's defence minister said Monday there would be "no calm in Beirut" if Hezbollah attacks continued and vowed to establish a military-controlled zone in the area of south Lebanon's Litani River.

China issues new rules to bust 'ghost' takeout deliveries

Food sellers on Chinese delivery platforms must have physical shopfronts and indicate if they do not offer dine-in services under new rules unveiled on Monday to stamp out "ghost" takeout merchants.

Most of China's automakers see growth in deliveries in May

China's new energy vehicle makers posted mixed delivery performances in May, among which Nio (9866) recorded the highest volume of over 35,000.