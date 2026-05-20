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NEWS

CGCC set to aid Hong Kong’s business ties with ‘the Stans’

NEWS
9 hours ago
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Jonathan Choi, second right, is received by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, president of Kazakhstan, second left, during his visit to Astana in February. CGCC
Jonathan Choi, second right, is received by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, president of Kazakhstan, second left, during his visit to Astana in February. CGCC

Hong Kong and Central Asia are poised to embrace broader cooperative opportunities amid shifts in the global political and economic landscape, said Jonathan Choi Koon-shum, a standing committee member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and chairman of the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong.

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His remarks came ahead of Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu’s scheduled delegation to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in early June.

Choi said recent geopolitical shifts have significantly strengthened Central Asia’s strategic importance as an essential land bridge along the Middle Corridor, and that Hong Kong’s commitment to the rule of law, backed by its common law system and international arbitration, offers contractual certainty and reliable dispute resolution, reducing investment risk in cross-border projects.

He said CGCC’s Central Asia expansion will focus on Kazakhstan, with growing ties to Uzbekistan. High-quality food exports will be a priority, aligning with Hong Kong’s increasing demand for diverse food sources, he added.

Choi highlighted the region’s evolving role in New Silk Road initiatives and its commitment to sustainable growth, in which chamber members are deepening Sino-Kazakh cooperation in smart city development, digital transformation, agricultural technology, advanced manufacturing, and green energy.

CGCC will continue to work with the government to support Central Asian companies in Hong Kong and assist mainland firms in steadily expanding overseas via business matching, thematic seminars, and high-level exchanges, he said.

 

CGCCCentral AsiaCEvisit

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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