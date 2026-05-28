HKO warns of hotter days ahead as climate change and intensified El Niño take effect

As Hong Kong swelters under extreme heat, the Hong Kong Observatory (HKO) has warned that the combined effects of global climate change and an intensifying El Niño weather pattern will bring hotter-than-normal conditions through to next year.

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According to the weather watchdog, a subtropical anticyclone has brought scorching weather to the city in recent days, with afternoon temperatures soaring to around 35 degrees Celsius in many areas.

Forecasters anticipate that the mercury will continue to rise in the coming days.

Maximum temperatures in urban areas are expected to reach about 35 degrees tomorrow, while parts of the New Territories could see the heat peak between 36 and 37 degrees.

Additionally, the HKO noted that this intense heat may trigger convective weather activity, bringing isolated showers and localized thunderstorms later in the day.

Speaking on the broader climate outlook, Senior Scientific Officer Choy Chun-wing stated that, driven by climate change and a stronger El Niño, this year's annual average temperature will likely rank among the top ten highest on record.

Choy also urged the public to prepare for heavier rainfall ahead, noting that precipitation during the upcoming winter and spring seasons is projected to be significantly higher than normal.

Furthermore, he warned that between four and seven tropical cyclones are expected to come within 500 kilometers of Hong Kong this year, with a greater likelihood of these storms developing into severe super typhoons.

Highlighting how El Niño typically alters regional weather patterns by causing the typhoon season to start later and end earlier, Choy predicted that this year's storm season will officially begin in June or later and conclude by October.