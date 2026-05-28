logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Teen remanded in custody for ‘bathroom camera prank’ on classmate

NEWS
3 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
(File photo)
(File photo)

An 18-year-old student has been remanded in custody after admitting to installing a hidden camera in his classmate's bathroom as a "prank."

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The defendant, Isaac Leung Yat-hei, who faced a charge of voyeurism, appeared at Kwun Tong Magistrates' Courts on Thursday morning. 

The court heard that Leung was invited to a female classmate's home in Tseung Kwan O last May, where he secretly installed a camera in the bathroom. The victim's mother discovered the camera two days later and reported it to police. 

It is reported that no intimate images were captured, as the camera involved had run out of power on the night. 

Under caution, Leung admitted to the offense, claiming it was a "prank." 

During sentencing, the defense plea for leniency was denied, where Magistrate May Chung Ming-sun argued that the fact that no intimate images were taken was merely a matter of luck. 

Stressing the seriousness of the case, Chung described a custodial sentence as "very likely."

The case was adjourned until June 11 for reports from the Correctional Services Department, Detention Centre, Youth Offender Assessment Panel, and psychological and psychiatric services. 

The court also ordered a probation report and a community service order suitability report.

It is understood that Leung will remain remanded until the next hearing.

hidden cameravoyeurism

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Shenzhen hotels step up measures against hidden-camera risks
SOCIAL BUZZ
19-03-2026 15:44 HKT
(Online photo)
Spy in the dollhouse: Mainland shopper's chilling discovery of hidden camera in a doll
CHINA
18-11-2025 18:47 HKT
HKU student pleads guilty to voyeurism charges after caught taking videos of male classmates
NEWS
09-10-2025 16:19 HKT
66-year-old man arrested for voyeurism after spying on 10-year-old in public toilet
NEWS
03-08-2025 22:02 HKT
Night Recap - May 28, 2026
NEWS
26 mins ago
Italian football icon Marco Materazzi opens FIFA Museum exhibition in HK ahead of World Cup
NEWS
27 mins ago
(File Photo)
Govt renews 57 CEPU Expert Group members, adds four new members
NEWS
41 mins ago
CUHK rolls out heat-relief project for elderly amid rising summer risks
NEWS
1 hour ago
GBA employee turnover hits 11pc as companies adopt cautious hiring strategy: survey
NEWS
1 hour ago
Burst water main floods Kwai Chung estate and traps truck in sinkhole
NEWS
1 hour ago
Boy, 13, dies after falling from flat in Tai Kok Tsui
NEWS
19 hours ago
(File photo)
Scorching Friday of 37-degree expected for HK
NEWS
8 hours ago
Sharp blade found on Citybus seat in Admiralty, second such incident in Central in a week
NEWS
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.