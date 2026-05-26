Former rising star chief inspector jailed 30 months for bribes worth $1.14m

A 40-year-old former Chief Inspector of Police (CIP) once hailed as a "rising star" and "crime buster" was sentenced to 30 months in prison on Tuesday afternoon and ordered to repay HK$1.14 million in illicit gains. Ho Siu-tung admitted to accepting cash, luxury baby clothes, and designer handbags from a businessman in exchange for leaking internal police data and interfering with a criminal investigation.

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The case involved Ho and his 36-year-old wife, Following plea negotiations, the chief inspector pleaded guilty to two counts of an officer accepting an advantage and two counts of misconduct in public office. Charges against his wife were ordered to remain on the court file.

From "crime buster" to "private servant"

Acting Judge Terence Wai Hon-hei detailed Ho’s previously stellar trajectory, noting he graduated with first-class honors in psychology and political science from UCLA before joining the police force.

Within a decade, he rose to the rank of Chief Inspector, earning glowing reviews from superiors who described him as one of the force's best officers.

Ho was particularly commended for his strategic leadership in clearing the notorious Champagne Court in Tsim Sha Tsui, turning a hotbed of vice into a redevelopment site.

However, the judge noted that Ho’s life took a dark turn after his mother was diagnosed with cancer. Faced with mounting family expenses, Ho encountered the businessman involved in the case and strayed from the path of integrity.

In a mitigation letter, Ho lamented that he had transformed from a public servant into a "private servant" and "military strategist" for the businessman, admitting he had "sold his soul" and forgotten his original intent to serve the public.

Undermining the rule of law

The court heard that Ho’s corruption began when he improperly interfered in an assault investigation involving the businessman.

Without consulting his superiors, Ho deleted a recommendation for legal advice and released the businessman from bail early. Following this, Ho spoke to the man about his tight personal finances, leading to an initial bribe of HK$50,000.

Over the following 16 months, Ho accepted a total of over HK$640,000 in additional benefits across six occasions. Judge Wai characterized the offenses as severe, noting that as a chief inspector, Ho concealed his actions from his superiors and directed subordinates to show favoritism toward the businessman.

These actions, the judge stated, tarnished the image of the police force, weakened the rule of law in Hong Kong, and contradicted the city's core values of integrity.

Loss of benefits and future prospects

While the sentencing starting points for the four charges ranged from 30 to 45 months, the judge granted a one-third reduction for Ho’s guilty plea.

An additional two-month reduction was granted in recognition of Ho's extensive past volunteer work and the significant loss of his housing and retirement benefits resulting from the conviction.

In his closing remarks, Judge Wai encouraged the former officer to pick himself up after serving his sentence and to use his talents to serve society once more, stating that doing so would be the best way to give back to the community.