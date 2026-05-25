Airlines urged to expand routes once the airport's Terminal 2 opens

Airlines should evaluate the potential for more flights and destinations once operations begin at Hong Kong International Airport's new Terminal 2, according to Airport Authority board member Rock Chen Chung-nin.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Speaking on a radio program, Chen said the new terminal would help divert passengers from Terminal 1. Together with the three-runway system, the expansion will significantly boost the airport's overall air-cargo and passenger-handling capacity.

Hong Kong is currently served by 140 airlines operating routes to more than 220 destinations, and 15 carriers will gradually move their operations into the new terminal.

Under a temporary arrangement expected to last about a year, travelers will complete check-in and security checks at Terminal 2, but must then proceed to Terminal 1 to reach their boarding gates.

Chen acknowledged that passengers would need time to adjust to the new self-service check-in and bag-drop systems. However, he noted that the Airport Authority and airlines would install clear signage and deploy extra personnel to minimize confusion for travelers.

He added that airlines would also explain the boarding process through their social media platforms and mobile apps.

Speaking on the same program, Timothy Chui Ting-pong, executive director of the Hong Kong Tourism Association, said he visited Terminal 2 last Saturday with other lawmakers and was impressed by its design details, such as the departure hall placed in the middle of the building to shorten walking distances.

Chui further assured that the large number of machines on site and the additional airline staff on hand would be sufficient to assist passengers with the self-service kiosks.