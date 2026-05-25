From spices to systems: Central Asian financial hubs adopt Hong Kong’s legal blueprint

Central Asian nations are increasingly adopting Hong Kong’s common law and financial frameworks to bolster their own international standing as Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu prepares for a landmark visit to the region to strengthen economic and cultural ties.

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Hong Kong’s unique "One Country, Two Systems" framework is gaining international traction far beyond its borders, with nations in Central Asia looking to the city’s legal and financial systems as a blueprint for their own development.

In Kazakhstan, the Astana International Financial Center has successfully emulated Hong Kong’s reliance on common law and independent courts.

This strategic approach has already attracted over 3,200 companies from 88 different nations, drawing in more than US$21 billion in investment.

Furthermore, discussions are currently underway to establish greater interconnectivity between the Kazakh center, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and mainland Chinese markets.

Recent financial milestones highlight this growing synergy between the two regions.

Last year, Jiaxin International Resources Investment Ltd achieved a successful dual listing in both Astana and Hong Kong, raising more than US$150 million.

Simultaneously, the Development Bank of Kazakhstan tapped into Hong Kong’s specialized market by issuing 2 billion yuan in offshore Renminbi "Dim Sum" bonds.

Following this lead, neighboring Uzbekistan is now developing the Tashkent International Financial Center, which similarly prioritizes common law principles and tax incentives to attract global capital.

The regional momentum coincides with an upcoming delegation led by Lee to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Kazakhstan, the original site where the Belt and Road Initiative was proposed, is diversifying its economy beyond traditional oil and minerals.

The country recently established a new ministry dedicated to artificial intelligence and digital development to spearhead large-scale data center projects.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan, the most populous nation in Central Asia and a historic Silk Road hub, has expressed a strong desire for its enterprises and youth to engage more deeply with Hong Kong’s listing platforms.

Hong Kong is well-positioned to export its professional expertise in legal services, financial regulation, and innovative technology solutions to these emerging markets.

This partnership extends into the academic sphere, where Belt and Road scholarships aim to bring Central Asian students to Hong Kong universities to foster a new generation of professional bridges.

While the ancient Silk Road once facilitated the trade of exotic spices, the modern era is defined by a sophisticated exchange of institutional systems and mutual trust.