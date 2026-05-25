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NEWS

(Video) 24 injured after bus crashes into maintenance truck on Tsing Kwai Highway

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A Kowloon Motor Bus Route 960 service collided with a highway maintenance vehicle on the Tsing Kwai Highway on Monday afternoon (May 25), leaving 24 people injured and causing major traffic disruption towards the airport.

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The crash occurred shortly before 2pm when the bus struck an arrow-board maintenance truck.

Police said several lanes of the highway were closed following the accident, resulting in heavy congestion and limited traffic flow. Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

At the scene, the front of the bus was severely damaged, with its windshield shattered. Multiple passengers were injured but remained conscious, with some seen sitting by the roadside awaiting assistance.

Police are investigating the cause of the collision.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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