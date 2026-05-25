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NEWS

Man injured in Sai Wan Ho knife-and-stick ambush amid alleged marital dispute

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A 41-year-old cleaning supervisor was injured after being ambushed by two men wielding a knife and a wooden stick in Sai Wan Ho on Saturday night (May 23).

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The attack took place at around 11.08pm near a sitting-out area on Tai Hong Street close to Lei King Wan, according to police. The victim, who remained conscious despite head and arm injuries, was sent to Eastern Hospital for treatment. The assailants fled the scene immediately after the attack.

Following an investigation, the District Anti-triad Squad of Eastern District arrested a 58-year-old local woman in Chai Wan on Sunday (May 24) on suspicion of wounding. She is being held for further enquiries.

Police said the case is believed to be linked to a marital dispute.

Sources said the victim is of Vietnamese descent and holds a Hong Kong identity card. He worked at a cleaning company in Lei King Wan, where he reportedly met a woman nearly 20 years his senior, a divorced manager with children. The pair had been married for around eight years.

Their relationship is understood to have recently broken down. It is alleged that in March, the woman brought friends to confront the victim over divorce proceedings, during which tensions escalated and threats were made.

The attack occurred while the victim was walking through the sitting-out area, when he was suddenly set upon by two men, leaving him bleeding from the head. Police cordoned off the scene and recovered bloodstained items including a cap and shoes, as well as a suspected wig and clothing believed to have been discarded during the suspects’ escape.

Investigators said the two male attackers were heard speaking Vietnamese. Police are continuing to search for the suspects.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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