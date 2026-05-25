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NEWS

Senior officials to visit Beijing to discuss mainland firms going global

NEWS
6 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

The Deputy Secretary for Justice, Horace Cheung Kwok-kwan, and the Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, Algernon Yau Ying-wah, will depart for Beijing on Monday afternoon.

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The trip aims to call on relevant central ministries to exchange views on assisting mainland enterprises in going global, according to a government press release.

Cheung is scheduled to return to Hong Kong on Tuesday (May 26), while Yau will return the following day.

During Yau's absence, the Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, Bernard Charnwut Chan, will serve as the Acting Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development.

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