Multi-million dollar Pokémon treasures to headline Grade10 FEST Summer 2026

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As the global trading card market experiences an unprecedented financial boom, Hong Kong is preparing to host the region's largest card culture convention this June.

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The Grade10 FEST Summer 2026 will transform Wan Chai into a massive hub for investors and collectors, featuring a rare Pokémon card exhibition valued in the tens of millions of dollars, immersive nostalgic experiences, and unique cross-industry live entertainment.

The financial boom of paper gold

The trading card industry has rapidly evolved from casual gameplay into a sophisticated alternative investment sector often described as paper gold.

With global market projections anticipating growth beyond US$24 billion over the next several years, Hong Kong is leveraging its free-port status and robust logistics network to cement its role as Asia's premier trading card capital.

Reflecting this massive economic growth, the upcoming festival will gather over 120 exhibitors from markets spanning mainland China, the United States, Japan, and Southeast Asia.

The event aims to create a comprehensive marketplace that integrates leading grading authorities, prominent auction houses, and international trading platforms.

Celebrating thirty years of Pokémon

A major focal point of the three-day event is a dedicated celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Pokémon franchise.

The venue will feature a specially designed dojo area displaying ten exceptionally rare graded cards that chronicle the brand's long history.

Among the highly coveted items available for public viewing are a pristine 1998 Pikachu Illustrator card, a historically significant playtest card from 1996, a first-edition Charizard signed by its original artist, and an Umbreon Gold Star that recently fetched nearly HK$400,000 at auction.

Attendees will also be able to walk through an immersive historical exhibition that recreates classic environments from the franchise's timeline, ranging from early nineties bedrooms featuring original handheld gaming consoles to the mobile gaming craze of the last decade.

Bridging collectibles and live entertainment

In a push to blend traditional collector culture with broader pop culture entertainment, the festival organizers are actively encouraging attendees to arrive in character cosplay, with iconic figures from the Pokémon animated series scheduled to make interactive appearances on the show floor.

Furthermore, the event will feature a unique crossover with the professional Taiwanese sports cheerleading squad known as the Peach Girls.

The group will host the exclusive launch of their own trading card series alongside live performances and autograph sessions, offering fans who uncover one-of-a-kind ultra-rare cards the unique opportunity to meet the squad members in person.

Event details and ticketing

The massive convention is scheduled to run from the nineteenth to the twenty-first of June at the Hopewell Hotel in Wan Chai.

Ticketing will officially open on the May 22 across multiple designated digital ticketing platforms, offering enthusiasts and investors alike a chance to secure their spot at what has rapidly become the benchmark event for the regional card collecting ecosystem.