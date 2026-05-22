(Video) Kazakhstani artist bridges ancient and modern worlds with textile exhibition in Hong Kong

Hong Kong is currently hosting a unique art exhibition that blends the ancient textile traditions of Central Asia with contemporary artistic expression, serving as a vibrant example of cultural exchange along the modern-day Silk Road.

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The solo show by Kazakhstani artist Gulnur Mukazhanova, held at the Centre for Heritage, Arts and Textile (CHAT), has been praised by officials as a powerful tool for strengthening international people-to-people bonds.

Reimagining tradition

Titled "Dowry of the Soul," the exhibition showcases Mukazhanova's innovative use of traditional materials, particularly felt, to create large-scale, abstract artworks.

Curator Wang Weiwei explained that the show explores the rich history of Central Asian textile culture but reinterprets it through a modern lens.

One of the centerpiece works is a massive, intricate textile collage created by the artist during a residency at CHAT in 2022.

During her stay, Mukazhanova sourced a wide array of fabrics from local Hong Kong markets and combined them with materials from Central Asia, meticulously cutting out individual motifs and pinning them together to form a new, unified piece.

A bridge for cultural dialogue

The exhibition has drawn praise from diplomatic and government figures who see it as a vital cultural link.

At the event, the Consul General of Kazakhstan in Hong Kong, Bauyrzhan Dosmanbetov, expressed his delight in seeing his country's culture presented to the people of Hong Kong.

He stressed the importance of expanding cooperation beyond economic projects into the realms of culture and tourism to foster deeper understanding.

Echoing this sentiment, Hong Kong's Commissioner for Belt and Road, Nicholas Ho, highlighted the exhibition's role in building stronger and closer connections between different peoples.

He emphasized that such cultural events are essential for fostering the mutual understanding that underpins international initiatives.

An open platform

The curator noted that the exhibition has been warmly welcomed by local audiences in Hong Kong, a city known for its openness to international art.

She observed that local visitors have shown a strong curiosity to see and learn about the art and history of Kazakhstan and the broader Central Asian region.

The event underscores how cultural showcases can open a window to different worlds and inspire dialogue between diverse communities.