Crane truck rolls downhill in Central, hits kindergarten wall

A crane truck rolled downhill and crashed into a kindergarten wall in Central on Friday morning (May 22) after striking railings along a steep slope, in an incident believed to have been caused by an insufficiently engaged handbrake.

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The incident occurred at around 11am on Caine Road near St Paul’s Church in Central. The vehicle reportedly moved along a slope, knocked down about 8 meters of metal railings, mounted a pavement and struck the exterior wall of a kindergarten.

Police said the truck was parked near a construction site when the 62-year-old driver left the vehicle to operate its crane. The vehicle then began to roll forward.

Officers, after initial investigation, believed the driver had applied the handbrake before leaving the vehicle, but it was not fully engaged on the steep gradient, causing the truck to move downhill.

No pedestrians were injured as no one was in the immediate vicinity at the time of the crash.