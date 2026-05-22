Falling tree branch injures 70-year-old worker at Wong Tai Sin housing estate

A 70-year-old female worker was injured after being struck on the head by a falling tree branch during pruning work at Tsui Chuk Garden in Wong Tai Sin on Friday afternoon (May 22).

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Police received a report at around 4.50pm after the incident occurred outside Block 4 of the housing estate on Chui Chuk Street. The woman remained conscious after the accident and was taken by ambulance to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

According to preliminary information, several workers were carrying out tree-cutting work at the scene while the injured woman was clearing branches on the ground.

A branch measuring about 1.5 meters long reportedly fell from a height of around five meters and struck her on the head.

Police are investigating the cause of the incident.