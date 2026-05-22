Ancient Egypt unveiled as new MTR destination as Palace Museum transforms city's stations 

The MTR Corporation has teamed up with the Hong Kong Palace Museum to turn the city's transit network into a historical journey, launching a city-wide cultural discovery route on May 28 that spans nine MTR stations and shopping malls.

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Spearheaded by the transit operator's beloved mascot T Chai dressed as a pharaoh, and a mythological feline character known as Pharaoh Cat, the campaign aims to bring the wonders of ancient Egypt directly to daily commuters.

An immersive transit experience

Drawing inspiration from the Nile River's historical role as a vital transportation artery, the campaign extends the museum experience far beyond its traditional walls to connect multiple districts across Hong Kong.

The centerpiece of the initiative is located at Hong Kong Station, which has been temporarily converted into an immersive ancient Egyptian temple.

Travelers passing through the concourse can explore a themed train compartment, view a giant pyramid installation, and engage with a digital exhibit that translates their names into ancient hieroglyphs.

From there, the cultural route branches out to eight other key locations, including Admiralty, Central, West Kowloon, Hung Hom, Kowloon Tong, and Kowloon Bay stations, as well as the Elements and Maritime Square shopping malls.

Interactive audio guides, digital missions

To bring the historical exhibits to life, local radio host Bonnie Wong provides an audio guide for the journey.

Her narration weaves together the historical significance of the ancient Egyptian artifacts with the unique characteristics of Hong Kong's local communities.

To encourage active participation, commuters can embark on a city-wide quest by collecting digital badges through the MTR Mobile application as they visit the different designated stops along the railway network.

Exclusive souvenirs

The collaborative transit initiative also features a range of exclusive souvenirs that blend ancient motifs with modern railway elements.

Commuters meeting specific spending requirements can redeem limited-edition merchandise, including plush key charms of the two mascots, decorative train captain badges, and specially designed fans. Furthermore, visitors who register or renew their museum memberships at the Hong Kong Station booth will receive immediate promotional gifts.

This sprawling transit campaign serves as the final promotional push for the museum's highly successful special exhibition, Ancient Egypt Unveiled.

Jointly organized with the Supreme Council of Antiquities of Egypt, the display is the largest showcase of Egyptian treasures ever held in the territory.

Having already attracted nearly four hundred and thirty thousand visitors, the exhibition is entering its final countdown and will officially conclude on August 31.