62-year-old woman arrested in Mong Kok over 500 yuan counterfeit deposit attempt

A 62-year-old woman has been arrested in Mong Kok after allegedly attempting to deposit suspected counterfeit yuan at an HSBC branch on Friday (May 22).

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The incident occurred at around 9.30am at an HSBC branch inside Pioneer Centre on Nathan Road. Bank staff alerted police after the woman attempted to deposit five 100-yuan notes suspected to be counterfeit.

Officers arrived at the scene and, following preliminary investigation, arrested the suspect on suspicion of “uttering counterfeit currency”. She was taken into custody and the case has been referred to the Mong Kok District Criminal Investigation Team.

Police said the five suspected counterfeit notes were all 100-yuan banknotes, with a total face value of 500 yuan.