HKBA leaders discuss AI's impact on legal ethics at global summit in Prague

Hong Kong Bar Association Chairman Jose Maurellet SC and Deputy Honorary Secretary Alexander Tang attended the second day of the International Bar Association’s Annual Bar Leaders’ Conference in Prague on Friday, joining global legal heads to examine the profound impact of artificial intelligence on the foundational values of the legal profession.

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The discussions in the Czech Republic heavily referenced the International Bar Association's comprehensive report on artificial intelligence and the legal profession, initially published in late 2024 under the title "The Future is Now."

Following the release of this document, the international organization has prioritized identifying common ethical challenges to help regional law and bar associations prepare for inevitable technological shifts.

During the sessions, Maurellet emphasized that while the legal field must actively embrace the ongoing evolution and practical application of artificial intelligence, practitioners must simultaneously ensure that core professional values—particularly the upholding of the rule of law and the fair administration of justice—remain strictly protected.

The prominent 19th annual conference attracted over 100 legal leaders representing over 40 different jurisdictions, providing a crucial forum for discussing a wide variety of legal topics of mutual concern.

As a consistent annual supporter of the event, the Hong Kong delegation utilized the opportunity to network extensively with their international peers.

Maurellet conducted constructive meetings with several leaders of other global bar associations, including a dedicated exchange with David Campbell, the President of the New Zealand Law Society.

Through these collaborative global dialogues, the International Bar Association continues to fulfill its overarching mission of uniting the world’s legal organizations to contribute to international stability and peace through the effective administration of justice.