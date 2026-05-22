logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

HKBA leaders discuss AI's impact on legal ethics at global summit in Prague

NEWS
44 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong Bar Association Chairman Jose Maurellet SC and Deputy Honorary Secretary Alexander Tang attended the second day of the International Bar Association’s Annual Bar Leaders’ Conference in Prague on Friday, joining global legal heads to examine the profound impact of artificial intelligence on the foundational values of the legal profession.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The discussions in the Czech Republic heavily referenced the International Bar Association's comprehensive report on artificial intelligence and the legal profession, initially published in late 2024 under the title "The Future is Now."

Following the release of this document, the international organization has prioritized identifying common ethical challenges to help regional law and bar associations prepare for inevitable technological shifts.

During the sessions, Maurellet emphasized that while the legal field must actively embrace the ongoing evolution and practical application of artificial intelligence, practitioners must simultaneously ensure that core professional values—particularly the upholding of the rule of law and the fair administration of justice—remain strictly protected.

The prominent 19th annual conference attracted over 100 legal leaders representing over 40 different jurisdictions, providing a crucial forum for discussing a wide variety of legal topics of mutual concern.

As a consistent annual supporter of the event, the Hong Kong delegation utilized the opportunity to network extensively with their international peers.

Maurellet conducted constructive meetings with several leaders of other global bar associations, including a dedicated exchange with David Campbell, the President of the New Zealand Law Society.

Through these collaborative global dialogues, the International Bar Association continues to fulfill its overarching mission of uniting the world’s legal organizations to contribute to international stability and peace through the effective administration of justice.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
62-year-old woman arrested in Mong Kok over 500 yuan counterfeit deposit attempt
NEWS
15 mins ago
(File Photo)
Beat the border crowds: Three smart digital tools for your Buddha's Birthday getaway to China
NEWS
17 mins ago
Crane truck rolls downhill in Central, hits kindergarten wall
NEWS
34 mins ago
Hong Kong and Kazakhstan forge new agreements on extradition and criminal justice
NEWS
1 hour ago
Woman, 66, arrested at Lok Ma Chau for smuggling live cat in rucksack
NEWS
3 hours ago
Heartbroken partner mourns lifelong companion lost to subdivided flat blaze
NEWS
4 hours ago
Rediscover Macao This Season with Festivals, Local Markets and Exclusive Travel Offers
WCO Secretary General Ian Saunders (Photo by Kennedy Ho)
Customs: fulfilling a mission to ensure smooth, legal trade
NEWS
9 hours ago
HK-born Elim Chan named San Francisco Symphony music director, breaking glass ceiling
NEWS
9 hours ago
Woman injured in assault during stage play at HKAPA
NEWS
9 hours ago
ImmD crackdown targets moonlighting domestic helpers arresting 17
NEWS
19-05-2026 17:52 HKT
One dead, four injured in Jordan flat fire, 200 residents evacuated
NEWS
16 hours ago
Govt plans first all-weather, accessible pedestrian tunnel linking Central MTR station to harbourfront
NEWS
21-05-2026 01:03 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.