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Li Ka-shing Foundation rolls out Histotripsy subsidy program for 200 liver cancer patients

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(Online photo from Facebook@lksforg)
(Online photo from Facebook@lksforg)

The Li Ka-shing Foundation announced on Wednesday a partnership with three private hospitals to provide subsidized Histotripsy treatment to 200 liver cancer patients over the next three years.

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The announcement was made as billionaire Li Ka-shing made a public appearance for the launch of the latest round of the foundation’s “Love Can Help” medical assistance program.

Under the scheme, eligible patients will be able to receive the non-invasive cancer treatment at a subsidized cost of HK$50,000 at Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong, CUHK Medical Centre or Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital.

Patients can refer to the hospitals’ websites for screening requirements, application procedures and contact information.

The foundation said Li had donated three Histotripsy systems to the Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine at the University of Hong Kong, the Faculty of Medicine at the Chinese University of Hong Kong and Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital.

It said the latest subsidy scheme was introduced after some patients reported that their insurance plans did not cover the treatment. The program aims to support “sandwich class” patients who fall outside the social security safety net.

Launched in 2019, the “Love Can Help” program has provided more than HK$203 million in support to nearly 70,000 people, including medical students, visually impaired people, people with disabilities, children with autism, the elderly and grassroots families.

Li Ka-shing FoundationHistotripsyLove Can Help

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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