Morning Recap - May 20, 2026

Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

University student, 23, killed in school bus crash in Kowloon City

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A 23-year-old Pakistani university student was killed on Tuesday evening when his motorcycle collided with a school bus on Boundary Street in Kowloon City, police said.

Bayern Munich, Aston Villa to face off at Kai Tak stadium on August 7

Bayern Munich and Aston Villa will play a friendly match at the Kai Tak stadium on August 7 as part of the Audi Football Summit 2026, organisers announced at a launch ceremony in Tsim Sha Tsui on Tuesday.

Charger sparks fire at Bayview Garden flat, 150 residents evacuated

A fire broke out in a flat at Bayview Garden in Tsuen Wan early on Wednesday, forcing the evacuation of about 150 residents, with a family of three hospitalised for smoke inhalation, police said.

Foreign man attempts to run into traffic at Chungking Mansions, restrained by police

A 31-year-old foreign man was restrained by police after attempting to run into traffic on Nathan Road outside Chungking Mansions in Tsim Sha Tsui late on Tuesday night, authorities said.

4 newborn kittens abandoned in Sham Shui Po with note seeking adoption

Four newborn black kittens were found abandoned in a plastic container outside a shop on Yen Chow Street in Sham Shui Po on Tuesday night, with a note reading: "Please kindly adopt these newborn kittens. The milk is newly bought," police said.

World/China News

Putin lands in Beijing for talks with Xi

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing on Tuesday evening for a two-day visit, marking his 25th trip to China, state media reported.

Photo: Reuters

Trump says US may strike Iran again but that Tehran wants deal

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States may need to strike Iran again and that he had been an hour away from ordering an attack before postponing it.

Photo: Reuters

Starbucks Korea head fired after 'Tank Day' promotion sparks public uproar

The head of Starbucks Korea has been fired after a marketing campaign sparked public outrage and boycott calls for evoking painful memories of a brutal military crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in 1980.

Photo: Reuters

Market

Wall St slips as inflation worries push yields higher

Wall Street's main indexes closed lower on Tuesday after the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield climbed to its highest level in more than a year on mounting inflation concerns as oil prices stayed elevated and investors were anxious about the lack of a peace agreement between the U.S. and Iran.

Sports

Man City's title hopes extinguished with draw at Bournemouth

Manchester City's Premier League title dreams were snuffed out on the south coast on Tuesday with a heartbreaking 1-1 draw at Bournemouth that handed Arsenal an unassailable lead at the top, and their first league trophy after a 22-year wait.

Photo: Reuters

Editorial

Trump's warning against independence deals a severe blow to Taiwan's faith in the United States

US President Donald Trump's warning against Taiwan "going independent" during a Fox interview has sent shockwaves across the island.