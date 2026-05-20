Wall St slips as inflation worries push yields higher

Wall Street's main indexes closed lower on Tuesday after the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield climbed to its highest level in more than a year on mounting inflation concerns as oil prices stayed elevated and investors were anxious about the lack of a peace agreement between the U.S. and Iran.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The S&P 500 and the technology-heavy Nasdaq marked their third straight day of declines as investors took profits after a steep rally that started in late March. They also considered the possibility that the next move by the Federal Reserve could be interest rate hikes, if inflation stays high.

While Brent crude futures LCOc1 settled down 0.73%, they were still above $110 a barrel as traders monitored the latest communications about the Middle East war which has all but closed the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial energy conduit. After announcing on Monday that he had held off on a planned military strike against Iran scheduled for Tuesday, due to a new proposal from Tehran to end the Iran war, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the U.S. may need to strike Iran again but that Iran was begging for a deal.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said the U.S. and Iran have made a lot of progress in their talks and that neither side wants to see a resumption of the military campaign.

Meanwhile, with inflation expectations rising, the 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR surged, in its third day of gains, to 4.687%, its highest level since January 2025. After paring gains it was still around 4.65%. US/

"There's nothing constructive that's leading us to believe there's going to be a ceasefire with any sort of substance. As long as there is nothing happening along those fronts, oil is remaining high, bond yields are remaining high, and the market's anxiety levels are getting increasingly elevated," said Michael James, managing director and equity sales trader at Rosenblatt Securities. He added, "As each day goes by and nothing substantive is happening, that becomes more problematic. That's why you're seeing equities having a tough time in the last few days."

Traders have started to price in higher probabilities for rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. The latest bets on a 25-basis-point increase in rates for December were at a 41.7% probability, while the probability for a 50-basis-point hike was 15.7%, up from 4.7% a week ago, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. On Wednesday, investors will focus on minutes from the Fed's last policy meeting for clues on the extent of policymakers' support for pivoting to a neutral stance from an easing bias.

"Rates are obviously front-and-center," said Garrett Melson, portfolio strategist at Natixis Investment Managers Solutions. "It's really not about the level of rates. It's about the rate of change. Markets can handle a slow, steady grind higher, but when you have these step functions higher, that's where it tends to translate to some indigestion in the market."

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 48.74 points, or 0.66%, to end at 7,354.31 points, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC lost 216.56 points, or 0.83%, to 25,874.18. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 312.77 points, or 0.65%, to 49,373.35.

After outperforming earlier in the session, the S&P 500 software index .SPLRCIS reversed course to lose ground. Afternoon trading in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index .SOX was choppy, with a fall of more than 3% earlier in the day.

AI chip leader Nvidia NVDA.O is due to report quarterly results after the bell on Wednesday. The performance of the world's most valuable company will be closely watched for evidence that AI-driven demand is strong enough to justify elevated valuations across semiconductors. Rosenblatt's James said investors were already preparing on Tuesday for Nvidia's report, as he expects it to impact the entire market as well as the semiconductor sector.

The defensive Healthcare .SPXHC sector was leading gains during the session. Among individual stocks, cloud firm Akamai TechnologiesAKAM.O shares fell after it announced a $2.6 billion convertible bond offering.

Reuters