Putin lands in Beijing for talks with Xi

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing on Tuesday evening for a two-day visit, marking his 25th trip to China, state media reported.

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In a video message before departure, Putin said Russia hopes for closer relations and greater mutual understanding between the Russian and Chinese peoples. "I believe we will continue to make every effort together to deepen Russian-Chinese partnership and good-neighbourly relations, promote the vigorous development of both countries for the benefit of our peoples, and safeguard global security and stability," he said.

During the visit, the two heads of state will exchange views on bilateral relations, cooperation in various fields, and international and regional issues of mutual concern.

Russia has announced the delegation accompanying Putin, which covers energy, industry, transport and finance, including deputy prime ministers, ministers and heads of major enterprises.

Putin's visit follows US President Donald Trump's just-concluded trip to China, with observers watching closely whether the Sino-Russian summit will yield more agreements and shape future relations between the two countries.