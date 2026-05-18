logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

Putin lands in Beijing for talks with Xi

CHINA
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing on Tuesday evening for a two-day visit, marking his 25th trip to China, state media reported.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In a video message before departure, Putin said Russia hopes for closer relations and greater mutual understanding between the Russian and Chinese peoples. "I believe we will continue to make every effort together to deepen Russian-Chinese partnership and good-neighbourly relations, promote the vigorous development of both countries for the benefit of our peoples, and safeguard global security and stability," he said.

During the visit, the two heads of state will exchange views on bilateral relations, cooperation in various fields, and international and regional issues of mutual concern.

Russia has announced the delegation accompanying Putin, which covers energy, industry, transport and finance, including deputy prime ministers, ministers and heads of major enterprises.

Putin's visit follows US President Donald Trump's just-concluded trip to China, with observers watching closely whether the Sino-Russian summit will yield more agreements and shape future relations between the two countries.

Putin China visit Beijing

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
T-shirts depicting Russia's President Vladimir Putin (top, C), US President Donald Trump (bottom, C) and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (bottom, 2nd R) are seen at a shop in an underground commercial district in Shanghai on May 18, 2026. (Photo by Jade GAO / AFP)
Xi hosts Putin in Beijing days after Trump: what to know
CHINA
7 hours ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping arrive for a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China September 3, 2025. Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via REUTERS
Xi to host 'old friend' Putin as China projects stable global role after Trump visit
CHINA
11 hours ago
Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council via a video link in Moscow, Russia, May 18, 2026. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS
Putin says Russia, China ready to back each other on issues such as protecting sovereignty
CHINA
15 hours ago
File Photo
Kremlin says it has 'serious expectations' for Putin's trip to China
WORLD
18-05-2026 18:19 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Russia pounds Ukraine in heaviest wartime drone attack over two days
WORLD
15-05-2026 07:34 HKT
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony to lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall in central Moscow, Russia, on May 9, 2026.ALEXANDER NEMENOV/Pool via REUTERS
Putin attends scaled-back WW2 victory parade as worries deepen over Ukraine war
WORLD
09-05-2026 16:16 HKT
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their visit to Beijing to attend China's commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025, in this picture released by the Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim calls ties with Russia top priority in Victory Day message to Putin
WORLD
09-05-2026 12:39 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Russia warns diplomatic missions to evacuate staff from Kyiv if Moscow launches mass strike
WORLD
07-05-2026 03:42 HKT
Photo by SERGEI BULKIN / VARIOUS SOURCES / AFP This combination of pictures created on April 26, 2026, shows a pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, of Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) and Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi delivering a speech during a session of the United Nations Conference on Disarmament, on the sideline of a second round of US-Iranian talks with Washington pushing Tehran to make a deal to limit its nuclear programme, in Geneva, on February 17, 2026.
Iran FM blames US for failure of talks as he meets Putin
WORLD
28-04-2026 11:30 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Putin praises Iranian people for resistance to US in talks with Araqchi
WORLD
28-04-2026 01:38 HKT
MTR to open new platforms at Airport Station with major ticket lucky draw to celebrate
NEWS
18-05-2026 20:40 HKT
ImmD crackdown targets moonlighting domestic helpers arresting 17
NEWS
7 hours ago
Female student's last-minute decision to abort dive saves her life as five Italian researchers die in Maldives cave tragedy
WORLD
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.