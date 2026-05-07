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Bayern Munich, Aston Villa to face off at Kai Tak stadium on August 7

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Bayern Munich and Aston Villa will play a friendly match at the Kai Tak  stadium on August 7 as part of the Audi Football Summit 2026, organisers announced at a launch ceremony in Tsim Sha Tsui on Tuesday.

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Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law, The Commissioner for Sports George Tsoi, and Football Association chairman Eric Fok attended the ceremony, along with Bayern legend Stefan Effenberg and Villa legend Alan Mclnally.

Law said both teams have performed excellently in their respective competitions and the match promises to be an exciting encounter. She also hoped visiting teams and fans can take time to experience other aspects of Hong Kong.

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law
Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law
Bayern legend Stefan Effenberg and Villa legend Alan Mclnally
Bayern legend Stefan Effenberg and Villa legend Alan Mclnally

Fok said the event strengthens Hong Kong's connection with international football and allows local fans to experience different football cultures at the highest level. "As Asia's international city, we hope to bring all these international elements to the heart of Hong Kong," he said.

Bayern's chief marketing officer and board member said the club would bring a series of ancillary activities to bring fans closer to the team. Villa's chief operating officer noted the historical ties between the two clubs, including their meeting in the 1982 European Cup final.

Ticket prices range from HK$388 to HK$2,688. Public tickets will be available on HK Ticketing from May 14.

Bayern Munich Aston Villa Audi Football Summit

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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