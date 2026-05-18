logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Kazakhstan: the business anchor – ‘Financial hub of the Caspian’

NEWS
6 mins ago

by

Bonnie Chen

logo
logo
logo
Bayterek observation tower in Astana, capital of Kazakhstan. (XINHUA)
Bayterek observation tower in Astana, capital of Kazakhstan. (XINHUA)

Kazakhstan is the wealthiest of the five Central Asian states, producing about 60 percent of the region’s GDP.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Oil is king, but for Hong Kong, the real story is the Astana International Financial Centre. Launched in 2018, the AIFC operates on English common law – familiar to Hong Kong professionals – with its own court modelled on Dubai’s DIFC.

Beyond oil and gas, Kazakhstan supplies about 40 percent of the world’s uranium. The Khorgos Gateway, a massive dry port on the China-Kazakhstan border, transfers cargo like electronics and auto parts between trains to cut transit times from Asia to Europe.

In August 2025, Kazakh tungsten miner Jiaxin International Resources became the first company to list simultaneously on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the AIFC’s Astana exchange.

The ninth largest country in the world is the most urbanized of the five. Almaty, the former capital, has espresso bars and a growing tech scene. Astana, the national capital, is a skyline of golden pyramids and tent-shaped malls.

Younger Kazakhs are rediscovering nomadic heritage – eagle hunting, felt-making, horse meat feasts – while speaking fluent English and Russian. For Hong Kong travelers: Astana’s Bayterek Tower, Almaty’s Green Bazaar, Charyn Canyon, and the Unesco Mausoleum in Turkistan.

Kazakh costume, the dombra (a two-string lute), and films have appeared at Hong Kong’s “Asian Ethnic Cultural Performances+” and Asean Film Festival. Last year, a Kazakh delegation showcased dombra music in Hong Kong.

The first Kazakh restaurant opened in Hong Kong last December, to be covered in this series. Local universities have seen a rise in Kazakh students.

For Hong Kong, Kazakhstan offers common law, low tax, and resource wealth. It is the financial hub of the Caspian.


Read more:
New Silk Road 2.0: HK to Central Asia
Uzbekistan: the soul of the Silk Road – awakening giant
Kyrgyzstan: the most democratic – Switzerland of Central Asia
Turkmenistan: the locked door – gas-rich, marble-clad, and nearly impossible to enter
Tajikistan: the roof of the world – poorest of the Soviet heirs, richest in mountains and resilience

KyrgyzstanCentral Asia

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Kazakhs celebrate the New Year festival Nauryz in March. (Xinhua)
New Silk Road 2.0: HK to Central Asia 
NEWS
8 mins ago
Horse meat, camel milk and dombra music – a traditional Kazakh meal. (XINHUA)
Kyrgyzstan: the most democratic – Switzerland of Central Asia 
NEWS
6 mins ago
Samarkand, an ancient city in Uzbekistan. (AFP)
Uzbekistan: the soul of the Silk Road – awakening giant
NEWS
7 mins ago
Dushanbe, capital of Tajikistan. (XINHUA)
Tajikistan: the roof of the world – poorest of the Soviet heirs, richest in mountains and resilience 
NEWS
7 mins ago
Ashgabat, capital of Turkmenistan.
Turkmenistan: the locked door – gas-rich, marble-clad, and nearly impossible to enter 
NEWS
7 mins ago
People ski at a ski resort in Kfardebian, Lebanon, February 13, 2022. REUTERS/Issam Abdallah
Plenty of peaks, but skiing yet to take off in Central Asia
WORLD
12-02-2026 14:39 HKT
InvestHK chief concludes trip to Central Asia, highlights strong partnership momentum
NEWS
26-10-2025 19:48 HKT
HK eyes strategic gateway role with Central Asia
NEWS
19-10-2025 13:11 HKT
John Lee meets with Jamshid Khodjaev on Monday. (GIS)
John Lee promotes growing economic partnership with Uzbekistan
NEWS
04-08-2025 20:11 HKT
Morning Recap - May 18, 2026
NEWS
36 mins ago
Seventh suspect in 1999 Sham Shui Po news vendor murder arrested, one still on the run
NEWS
16 hours ago
Political and business elite bid farewell to late Stanley Ho’s daughter Maisy Ho
NEWS
12 hours ago
Ashburton Guardian
Two Hong Kong tourists killed in tragic highway collision on New Zealand’s South Island
NEWS
16-05-2026 19:41 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.