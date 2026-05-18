Elderly pedestrian killed in Tung Chung taxi crash

An 87-year-old man was killed after being hit by a taxi in Tung Chung early on Monday morning (May 18).

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The accident occurred at about 6.23am near the junction of Man Tung Road and Kin Tung Road, close to Caribbean Coast and Ying Tung Estate.

Police said the taxi was travelling along Man Tung Road towards Ying Tung Estate when it struck the pedestrian at a crossing near the junction with Caribbean Coast and Blue Bay.

The man was crossing the road from right to left in front of the taxi when he was hit and briefly trapped underneath the vehicle, according to preliminary findings.

Firefighters and paramedics rescued the unconscious man and rushed him to North Lantau Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

At the scene, a hat and a watch were found left on the road after the collision.

The 65-year-old taxi driver was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death. He has undergone a breath test and returned a negative result.

Police said the case is being investigated by the New Territories South Regional Traffic Special Investigation Team.