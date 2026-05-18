Thai domestic helper dies after collapsing in Tai Wai flat

A 52-year-old Thai domestic helper has died after being found unconscious in a bathroom at a residential unit in Tai Wai on Monday morning (May 18).

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Police said that at about 6.25am, the woman was discovered collapsed in the bathroom of a flat at World-Wide Gardens, 9 Lung Pak Street. Her employer called police for assistance.

Firefighters and paramedics arrived at the scene and found the woman unconscious. She was taken by ambulance to Prince of Wales Hospital, where she was later certified dead.

According to police, the deceased held a Hong Kong identity card. The case is under investigation.