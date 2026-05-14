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Morning Recap - May 14, 2026

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1 hour ago
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Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

Dashcam captures moment taxi crashes onto Ngau Tau Kok sidewalk, killing one and injuring four

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Dashcam footage has captured the moment a taxi lost control, mounted the pavement and hit pedestrians at the junction of Choi Ha Road and Chun Wah Road in Ngau Tau Kok on Wednesday afternoon, killing a 38-year-old woman and injuring four others.

Airport Authority in close talks with New World over 11 SKIES, positioning to align with SKYTOPIA

The Airport Authority is in close communication with developer New World Development over the 11 SKIES project, with the mall's positioning to be aligned with the overall development of SKYTOPIA to create synergies, the authority said on Wednesday night.

Elderly woman, 86, drowns at Repulse Bay beach

An 86-year-old woman died in hospital on Tuesday after being pulled unconscious from the water at Repulse Bay beach, police said.

Customs seizes $4.3m ketamine in air parcel from France, one arrested

Hong Kong Customs seized about 11 kilograms of suspected ketamine worth about HK$4.3 million from an air parcel declared as a chessboard arriving from France on May 7, authorities said.

World/China News

Warsh clinches Senate approval to be Fed's next chair as inflation intensifies

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday approved Kevin Warsh as chair of the Federal Reserve, putting the 56-year-old lawyer and financier at the helm as the U.S. central bank grapples with intensifying inflation that may make it hard to push through the interest-rate cuts that President Donald Trump has demanded.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Brigitte Macron slapped husband over flirty messages with Iranian-born actress, new book claims

French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped by his wife during a foreign trip last year after she found steamy messages from a younger actress on his phone, according to a new book by journalist Florian Tardif.

UK's Starmer faces biggest challenge yet as resignation threat overshadows King's Speech

Keir Starmer was facing his biggest challenge yet on Wednesday when his health minister was reportedly readying his resignation to try to trigger a contest to replace a British prime minister who had sought some respite to set out his government's agenda.

British Health Secretary Wes Streeting walks on Downing Street. Reuters
British Health Secretary Wes Streeting walks on Downing Street. Reuters

Cruise ship, carrying many Brits, stranded in France after stomach flu outbreak

A cruise ship, carrying more than 1,000 passengers many of whom are British, remained stranded in Bordeaux on Wednesday after an outbreak of stomach flu during its voyage.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Gunshots fired in standoff at Philippine Senate over ICC suspect

Gunshots broke out in chaotic scenes at the Philippine Senate on Wednesday where troops had been deployed after a politician wanted by the International Criminal Court urged supporters to mobilise and thwart his imminent arrest.

Market

S&P 500, Nasdaq boosted by chips to record closing highs

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq gained ground on Wednesday with a boost from artificial intelligence-related tech shares, which helped markets look past hotter-than-expected inflation data and the growing probability that the Federal Reserve will hold to its restrictive monetary policy for the foreseeable future.

Sports

City slice Arsenal's league lead to two points with 3-0 win over Palace

Manchester City kept the pressure on Premier League leaders Arsenal with a comfortable 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday, trimming the gap at the top of the table to two points as the title race sprints towards its conclusion.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Editorial

How US, Iran's unwillingness to compromise on the war makes China's mediation efforts difficult

Just as US President Donald Trump was on his way to China, Beijing has stepped up its mediation efforts on the Iran war, but Iran's defiant stance on reopening the Strait of Hormuz has made a grand deal on ending the war at the China-US summit difficult.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
recap

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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