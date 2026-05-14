E-bike charger short circuit sparks fire at Tai Po transitional housing, one injured

A fire broke out at the “Lok Sin Tsuen” transitional housing project in Tai Po on Thursday morning (May 14), injuring one man and prompting the evacuation of about 50 residents.

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Police received reports at about 7.23am that a unit at 83 Ting Kok Road was on fire, with witnesses reporting explosion-like sounds. Firefighters arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze within about 10 minutes.

A 43-year-old man suffered burns to his upper body and singed hair. He was conscious when taken by ambulance to Alice Ho Miu Ling Nethersole Hospital for treatment.

About 50 residents evacuated on their own during the incident.

Preliminary investigations by police and firefighters suggested the blaze was caused by a short circuit involving the charger of an electric mobility device.