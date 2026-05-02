logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Govt confident in buyout plan for Wang Chi House, sets 75pc owner approval threshold

NEWS
45 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

The government will proceed with a buyout offer for the undamaged Wang Chi House at the fire-ravaged Wang Fuk Court if at least 75 percent of owners agree to sell their property by June 30, Deputy Financial Secretary Michael Wong Wai-lun confirmed on Saturday. He stated that while the government has no backup plan if the threshold is not met, he is confident the target will be achieved.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Rationale behind the buyout

Speaking on a radio program, Wong explained that although Wang Chi House was not directly affected by the fire, a preliminary survey showed that 77 percent of its owners are willing to sell. He attributed this to several factors, including the psychological trauma experienced by residents and concerns over the building's future.

Owners are also facing complex challenges with deed of mutual covenant amendments and the prospect of steep maintenance costs. A management company estimated that necessary repairs for Wang Chi House alone would exceed HK$30 million. 

Wong clarified that a government "explanation team" is being sent not to "sell" the plan, but to ensure owners fully understand the pros and cons before making a decision.

Threshold and consequences

The 75 percent ownership threshold by the June 30 deadline is a firm requirement for the acquisition plan to proceed. 

Wong noted that while the deadline is serious, there will be flexibility for owners who miss it due to uncontrollable circumstances, such as flight delays. He expressed confidence in meeting the target, given the stable and considered interest shown by residents so far.

For the minority of owners who choose not to sell, Wong said the government would respect their decision. However, he warned they would have to face market mechanisms on their own, including high repair bills and unresolved deed issues. 

He did not rule out the possibility of invoking legislation to acquire the remaining units in the future to facilitate redevelopment, a process for which securing a 75 percent stake now would be a helpful foundation. 

If the 75 percent threshold is not met by the deadline, the entire acquisition proposal will be cancelled.

Housing options and support

Secretary for Housing Winnie Ho Wing-yin detailed the diverse and flexible options available to residents. Owners can choose a cash payout to buy a flat on the private market or a second-hand Home Ownership Scheme (HOS) flat.

Alternatively, they can opt for a "flat-for-flat" exchange, selecting a new unit from a specially arranged pool of about 3,900 flats in areas like Kowloon Bay, Kai Tak, Kam Sheung Road, and Fanling. 

This includes 1,500 units at a new development on Chung Nga Road in Tai Po, designed with layouts similar to those in Wang Fuk Court.

To ease the transition, the government is providing a monthly rental subsidy of HK$12,500 to all affected residents. 

This payment will continue until they receive the keys to their new home, plus an additional three months to allow for renovation and moving. Ho assured the public that this special sales arrangement for Wang Fuk Court residents would not affect the housing supply or queue for other HOS applicants.

Wong also firmly dismissed what he called malicious rumors, stating the government has no intention of selling the land for profit. He clarified that the site is planned for a park and community facilities, a common practice for disaster-affected sites globally.

tai po firetai poWang Fuk Court

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Wang Fuk Court residents question costly demolition plan upon return
NEWS
3 hours ago
Soot-stained photos and lost memories: Wang Fuk Court residents face fire's aftermath
NEWS
23 hours ago
Elderly residents struggle as lifts remain off in fire-damaged Tai Po building
NEWS
01-05-2026 11:40 HKT
(File photo)
URA official confesses no bid-rigging vetting in maintenance tenders at Tai Po fire enquiry
NEWS
30-04-2026 16:23 HKT
Wang Fuk Court resident allowed to revisit flat after finding others’ belongings inside
NEWS
30-04-2026 13:56 HKT
Govt weighs legislation for compulsory acquisition of Wang Chi House units
NEWS
29-04-2026 13:49 HKT
Heartbreaking goodbyes at Wang Fuk Court as resident returns continue
NEWS
26-04-2026 14:29 HKT
Elderly resident uses exoskeleton to scale 30 floors of fire-damaged building for cherished memories
NEWS
25-04-2026 20:13 HKT
115 households return to Wang Fuk Court units on fourth day, Warner Cheuk visits residents seeking second trip
NEWS
24-04-2026 03:42 HKT
(File Photo)
Inquiry hears of 'highly unusual' damage to fallen firefighter's breathing apparatus
NEWS
23-04-2026 18:51 HKT
Times Square a 'ghost town' amidst bustling Golden Week crowds in Causeway Bay
NEWS
23 hours ago
Hiking trails swamped as thousands of Golden Week tourists flock to Hong Kong's country parks
NEWS
01-05-2026 15:14 HKT
Mark Six marks 50th anniversary with exhibition and record $228m draw
NEWS
30-04-2026 19:04 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.