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NEWS

Couple avoids conviction in child endangerment case over typhoon Ragasa storm chasing

NEWS
3 hours ago
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A couple has avoided conviction in a child abuse case that saw them taking their five-year-old son storm chasing during Typhoon Ragasa last year after prosecutors agreed to settle the case with a bind-over order.

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The court were bound over at Eastern Court on Tuesday for three years in the sum of HK$2,000 on a joint charge of ill-treatment or neglect by those in charge of a child or young person. They must not commit any child abuse offenses during the period or risk a fine of HK$2,000 and heavier punishment.

The incident occurred on September 23, 2025, when Typhoon Ragasa was battering Hong Kong under a No. 8 signal. The two defendants had taken their two children to a breakwater in Chai Wan to observe the rough seas.

During the outing, the mother and her five-year-old son were struck by waves estimated to be three to four meters high and were swept into the water. The father jumped in to attempt a rescue.

A passing boat crew responded to cries for help and pulled the pair from the sea. Both were unconscious when rescued and were taken to Eastern Hospital for treatment.

The child suffered multiple injuries to the head and chest and showed signs of aspiration pneumonia. He was at one point in critical condition and was hospitalized for about a week before being discharged.

The parents were later arrested and, accompanied by lawyers, remained silent during police interviews. They were subsequently charged with one count of child abuse, with the case heard at Eastern Magistrates’ Courts.

The defense said that, following discussions with the prosecution, both sides agreed that the defendants would be bound over. The charge was withdrawn with the approval of Magistrate Kestrel Lam Tsz-hong.
 

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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