FSD smash 6 illegal fuel stations in Sheung Shui and Kwai Tsing, seize $4m diesel

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Fire calls down 4.9pc as FSD to tighten safety measures after Tai Po blaze
24-02-2026 18:59 HKT
Fire service groups condemn Sin Kwok-lam's 'false' comments on Tai Po blaze
26-12-2025 02:22 HKT
Fire dept launches safety blitz after Tai Po blaze, issues 376 notices
25-12-2025 01:13 HKT
Nearly 100 evacuated after flames erupt in Kai Ching Estate, no injuries
25-11-2025 16:53 HKT
FSD mulls incentives for public tip-offs to curb illegal fueling
22-10-2025 16:39 HKT
Fire Department hosts talks for ethnic minority students
05-10-2025 21:23 HKT
Fire Services Department hosts career seminar for ethnic minority women
21-07-2025 17:38 HKT
FSD promotes inclusion through youth emergency training initiative
12-07-2025 20:00 HKT
HK launches first 24/7 automated meal robot
15-03-2026 20:47 HKT