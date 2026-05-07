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NEWS

UK's St Bees School partners with HK's Anchors Academy to open West Kowloon campus

NEWS
55 mins ago
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Anchors Academy in Hong Kong is partnering with the St Bees School in the United Kingdom to establish the St Bees (Anchors) Sixth Form College in West Kowloon, which will be housed in a converted 60,000-square-foot facility at the Coronation Circle.

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A formal signing ceremony was held on Thursday. Founding co-chairs of governors of the new institution, David Cardwell and Danny Wang Tak-chi, signed the collaborative agreement with the school supervisor of Anchors Academy, Margaret Choi Lee Wai-lai; the executive director and school manager of Anchors Academy, Carmen Choi Ka-man; and the founder and executive chair of GEC Academy, Yan Sheng.

The institution is set to become Hong Kong's first independent sixth-form college. It will cater specifically to older students from Year 10 through Year 13, dedicating its entire focus to the International General Certificate of Secondary Education and A-Level academic programs.

Its registration application is currently under review by the Education Bureau, with an official opening targeted for the 2027/28 academic year.

David Cardwell, a former pro vice-chancellor at the University of Cambridge, has been appointed as the founding co-chair of governors to spearhead the school's academic planning and curriculum design.

He said that the college aims to deliver future-ready learning experiences and nurture well-rounded leaders for the global stage.

This approach will be supplemented by regular guest lectures from visiting international academics, with the overarching goal of developing well-rounded global leaders.

The two-story campus will feature 18 classrooms and five laboratories, as well as computer, dance and fitness facilities.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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