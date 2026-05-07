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CUHK scientist hits Hong Kong milestone in first international award, nomination

NEWS
55 mins ago
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A leading academic at The Chinese University of Hong Kong has made history as the first scholar from the city to receive two prestigious international accolades from the American Society of Plant Biologists within a single year. 

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Professor Jiang Liwen, a prominent figure in the university's Faculty of Science, has been nominated for the Enid MacRobbie Corresponding Membership and designated as a Fellow of the society, marking a significant milestone for the region's scientific community.

The Enid MacRobbie Corresponding Membership is a distinction reserved for exceptional plant biologists working outside the United States, while the Fellow of ASPB Award recognizes individuals for their sustained contributions to the field and their dedicated service to the scientific society. 

By receiving both honors simultaneously, Professor Jiang has solidified his standing as a global leader in plant sciences.

Reflecting on these achievements, Professor Jiang expressed immense gratitude for the recognition and credited the achievement to the consistent support provided by The Chinese University of Hong Kong.

He also noted that the success was a collective effort, praising the hard work and commitment of his researchers and students over many years. 

He believes these honors serve as a powerful motivation to push the boundaries of laboratory research further while fostering international partnerships that bridge the gap between academia, government, and the private sector.

Since joining the university in 2000, Professor Jiang has built a distinguished career defined by excellence in teaching and groundbreaking research. 

His work has been supported by numerous high-level grants and has earned him several top-tier scientific awards both locally and internationally. 

Beyond his research, he contributes to the global scientific dialogue by serving on the editorial boards of several influential academic journals.

At the heart of Professor Jiang’s success is his work in plant cell biology, where he investigates the complex internal transport systems that allow plants to grow and survive. 

To support this specialized research, he has established a world-class imaging facility that utilizes advanced 3D electron microscopy. This platform allows scientists to observe plant structures at a microscopic scale, providing insights that were previously impossible to capture.

Looking ahead, Professor Jiang intends to further upgrade the university’s research capabilities by introducing even more sophisticated imaging technology in 2026. 

This move is expected to maintain the institution's position at the forefront of life sciences, ensuring that Hong Kong remains a key player in global efforts to understand and improve plant biology.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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