Man sentenced to 11 years and four months in jail for 2020 bar murder in Tsim Sha Tsui

A 29-year-old man was sentenced to 11 years and four months in prison in the High Court on Wednesday for four counts, including manslaughter and assault related to the death of a 36-year-old man and the injuries of three others in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The case involves two triad groups who had a dispute at M1 bar at 136 Austin Road, Tsim Sha Tsui on October 6, 2020.

One of the triad members held a glass whiskey bottle and threw it at the forehead of the 36-year-old male victim. He collapsed on the spot, bleeding profusely, and died from the severe head injury.

Judge Andrew Chan Hing-wai noted that while common weapons such as kitchen knives and iron pipes were not used in the case, the 29-year-old defendant, Chan Ching-hei, and others used liquor bottles and iron stools. The heavy weight of the whiskey bottles made them no less lethal than a hammer, and the fact that the fight was ultimately a gang-related conflict was a significant factor.

Given the triad elements involved, a starting point of 4 years imprisonment was set for each count.

Judge Chan mentioned that Chan Ching-hei joined the fight from the beginning at the bar, continuing even after the victim lost consciousness. He described his actions as premeditated, causing the victim serious injury and death; with the manslaughter close to murder, hence a starting point of 13.5 years imprisonment.

He was arrested in Tuen Mun on Monday.

Regarding the two counts of intentional assault, Judge Chan believed the defendant premeditated the crime. The charge of assault causing bodily harm, involving less serious injuries, was given a starting point of 18 months' imprisonment.

Chan had already pleaded guilty to manslaughter and assault causing bodily harm. With a one-third reduction in his sentence for the guilty plea, part of his sentence is to be served in installments, ultimately resulting in a sentence of 11 years and 4 months imprisonment.

The two male defendants, Chen Ching-hei and Wong Wing-kit, were both charged with one count of murder and two counts of assault. Wong was also charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm.

The jury overwhelmingly acquitted both men on the murder charge, while the other unanimously found them guilty on four counts: manslaughter, two counts of intentional assault, and one count of assault causing bodily harm. Wong's sentencing was adjourned to the 22nd of this month.

A total of 12 men and one woman have been arrested in relation to the case between October 2020 and November 2022. Eight of the men have been charged with related offenses.

The remaining were released unconditionally after investigation.

(Updated at 7.48pm)