logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Man sentenced to 11 years and four months in jail for 2020 bar murder in Tsim Sha Tsui

NEWS
7 hours ago

by

Raine Fung

logo
logo
logo

A 29-year-old man was sentenced to 11 years and four months in prison in the High Court on Wednesday for four counts, including manslaughter and assault related to the death of a 36-year-old man and the injuries of three others in 2020. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The case involves two triad groups who had a dispute at M1 bar at 136 Austin Road, Tsim Sha Tsui on October 6, 2020.

One of the triad members held a glass whiskey bottle and threw it at the forehead of the 36-year-old male victim. He collapsed on the spot, bleeding profusely, and died from the severe head injury. 

Judge Andrew Chan Hing-wai noted that while common weapons such as kitchen knives and iron pipes were not used in the case, the 29-year-old defendant, Chan Ching-hei, and others used liquor bottles and iron stools. The heavy weight of the whiskey bottles made them no less lethal than a hammer, and the fact that the fight was ultimately a gang-related conflict was a significant factor. 

Given the triad elements involved, a starting point of 4 years imprisonment was set for each count.

Judge Chan mentioned that Chan Ching-hei joined the fight from the beginning at the bar, continuing even after the victim lost consciousness. He described his actions as premeditated, causing the victim serious injury and death; with the manslaughter close to murder, hence a starting point of 13.5 years imprisonment.

He was arrested in Tuen Mun on Monday. 

Regarding the two counts of intentional assault, Judge Chan believed the defendant premeditated the crime. The charge of assault causing bodily harm, involving less serious injuries, was given a starting point of 18 months' imprisonment.

Chan had already pleaded guilty to manslaughter and assault causing bodily harm. With a one-third reduction in his sentence for the guilty plea, part of his sentence is to be served in installments, ultimately resulting in a sentence of 11 years and 4 months imprisonment.

The two male defendants, Chen Ching-hei and Wong Wing-kit, were both charged with one count of murder and two counts of assault. Wong was also charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm. 

The jury overwhelmingly acquitted both men on the murder charge, while the other unanimously found them guilty on four counts: manslaughter, two counts of intentional assault, and one count of assault causing bodily harm. Wong's sentencing was adjourned to the 22nd of this month.

A total of 12 men and one woman have been arrested in relation to the case between October 2020 and November 2022. Eight of the men have been charged with related offenses. 

The remaining were released unconditionally after investigation.

(Updated at 7.48pm)

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Night Recap - May 6, 2026
NEWS
2 hours ago
Male nurse accused of indecently assaulting girl in hospital
NEWS
3 hours ago
46-year-old primary school teacher accused of theft from HK Disneyland
NEWS
4 hours ago
Evolving Kai Tak landmark ‘Nine Dragons’ enters its soaring second phase
NEWS
4 hours ago
CUHK uncovers mangroves’ hidden nitrogen removal value at $8.5b
NEWS
4 hours ago
(file photo)
Chu Hai College finance director arrested over alleged $770,000 theft
NEWS
4 hours ago
Inspector defends advance notice for site checks at Wang Fuk Court hearing
NEWS
4 hours ago
HK offers vast potential for Uzbek businesses, John Lee tells visiting prime minister
NEWS
5 hours ago
(File photo)
Water recreation push prompts review of typhoon shelter use
NEWS
5 hours ago
Daryl Lin, President of JCIHK, China
Ten Outstanding Young Persons Selection 2026 opens for nominations
NEWS
6 hours ago
logo
(Video) Woman falls to death after safety rope snaps on cliff swing ride in Sichuan scenic spot
CHINA
21 hours ago
(File photo)
Tonkatsu chain Ca-Tu-Ya goes dark across Hong Kong, exit suspected
NEWS
05-05-2026 16:48 HKT
(file photo)
23-year-old Filipino woman dies after collapsing in Tsim Sha Tsui guesthouse
NEWS
8 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.