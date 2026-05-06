Lawmaker urges Disneyland to tap waterfront advantage with themed sea tours

A Hong Kong lawmaker has called on Hong Kong Disneyland to leverage its waterfront location and pier facilities to develop themed maritime tourism, linking Lantau Island attractions with Victoria Harbour and boosting the city’s “blue tourism” sector.

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Speaking on a radio program on Wednesday, Perry Yiu Pak-leung said the park should build on its strong international brand to create more unique experiences and generate wider benefits for the tourism industry.

His remarks came after Hong Kong Disneyland reported a net profit of HK$536 million for the 2025 financial year, marking its second consecutive year of profitability and its first “zero-loan” position after repaying all government loans.

Yiu said while the park’s financial turnaround and visitor appeal are encouraging, the focus should now shift to sustaining long-term competitiveness and delivering experiences that can only be found in Hong Kong.

He said the park has been moving in the right direction by aligning with the government’s tourism development blueprint and collaborating with local attractions ahead of its 20th anniversary, adding that it should aim not only to perform well on its own but also to drive growth across the wider tourism sector.

Citing the success of the “World of Frozen” themed area, Yiu said unique attractions are key to drawing global visitors and encouraging repeat visits. He noted upcoming offerings, including the “Pixar Summer Fest” and a new Marvel-themed area, as examples of how the park can sustain its appeal.

Looking beyond in-park expansion, Yiu said Disneyland’s seaside location and dedicated pier provide strong potential for developing maritime tourism. He urged the government and the park operator to “think bigger” and explore ways to extend the Disney experience beyond the park itself.

He suggested introducing Disney-themed cruises that could connect various destinations, from Lantau Island spots such as Peng Chau, Cheung Chau and Tai O, to beaches like Cheung Sha and Pui O, forming a circular tourism route. He also proposed themed harbor tours departing from the Disneyland pier.

Yiu said such initiatives could capitalize on the park’s strong intellectual property and create greater synergy with the city’s broader tourism offerings, while supporting the development of yacht tourism and other sea-based activities that have gained popularity since the pandemic.

