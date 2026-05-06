logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Joint operation nets 27 arrests, 21,000 liters of illicit fuel seized

NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
(File)
(File)

A territory-wide joint operation targeting illicit fuel activities has led to 27 arrests and the seizure of fuel and equipment worth an estimated HK$3.3 million, authorities said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The operation, codenamed “Knockout,” was conducted between April 13 and 30 by Hong Kong Customs, the Fire Services Department, and the Hong Kong Police Force.

A total of 19 related cases were detected during the crackdown. Officers seized 15 vehicles, one speedboat, and more than 21,000 liters of illicit fuel.

Authorities said the joint effort aimed to combat illegal fuel activities across the city, though further operational details have yet to be disclosed.

The three departments are scheduled to hold a joint press conference at 3pm on Wednesday to provide further details on the operation and its outcomes.
 

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
12-year-old boy falls to his death from Ma On Shan unit
NEWS
1 hour ago
LegCo members to visit Beijing for a week-long study tour in July
NEWS
1 hour ago
Civil Aid Services carried more than luggage in Wang Fuk Court’s homecoming climb
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
Mainland visitor arrivals top 1m during Golden Week, exceeding forecasts
NEWS
1 hour ago
Lawmaker Judy Chan Kapui reprimanded with written warning over wrong-way driving case
NEWS
2 hours ago
Lawmaker urges Disneyland to tap waterfront advantage with themed sea tours
NEWS
2 hours ago
New Mark Six machine sparks buzz
NEWS
3 hours ago
Rosanna Law, HKSAR Government Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism (centre); Wang Yuegong, Deputy Director of The Palace Museum (3rd left); Ann Kung, Deputy Chairman of IoP and Trustee of The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust (3rd right), and other guests officiate at the exhibition opening ceremony.
Institute of Philanthropy champions cultural exchange with “Blooming: The Art of Gardens in East and West” exhibition
Morning Recap - May 6, 2026
NEWS
9 hours ago
AFCD logs 19 enforcement cases at Sai Kung East country park during May Day holiday
NEWS
9 hours ago
logo
(Video) Woman falls to death after safety rope snaps on cliff swing ride in Sichuan scenic spot
CHINA
12 hours ago
(File photo)
Tonkatsu chain Ca-Tu-Ya goes dark across Hong Kong, exit suspected
NEWS
22 hours ago
Mainland tourists’ photo with dismantled hiking sign fuels Golden Week resentments
NEWS
05-05-2026 14:32 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.