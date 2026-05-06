Joint operation nets 27 arrests, 21,000 liters of illicit fuel seized

A territory-wide joint operation targeting illicit fuel activities has led to 27 arrests and the seizure of fuel and equipment worth an estimated HK$3.3 million, authorities said.

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The operation, codenamed “Knockout,” was conducted between April 13 and 30 by Hong Kong Customs, the Fire Services Department, and the Hong Kong Police Force.

A total of 19 related cases were detected during the crackdown. Officers seized 15 vehicles, one speedboat, and more than 21,000 liters of illicit fuel.

Authorities said the joint effort aimed to combat illegal fuel activities across the city, though further operational details have yet to be disclosed.

The three departments are scheduled to hold a joint press conference at 3pm on Wednesday to provide further details on the operation and its outcomes.

